MADURAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its prohibitory orders issued for Madurai in connection with the Karthigai Deepam row at Thirupparankundram.
The restrictions could impede devotees’ right to practise and profess religion under Article 25 of the Constitution, the bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi observed while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the prohibitory orders enforced in Madurai under section 163 of BNSS, over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam in Thirpparankundram.
The petitions challenge the collector’s orders imposed on November 23 night following the November 20 Supreme Court directive permitting one time lighting of the ceremonial lamp on Deepathoon (stone pillar) atop the Thirpparankundram hill.
The pleas sought permission for devotees to assembly and witness the lighting of the lamp at the foothills. It was also pointed out that the prohibitory orders violated the Apex court order and was tantamount to contempt.
At this the bench remarked “If Nishanth (collector) is bold enough to face contempt before the Supreme Court, then let him.”
District Collector Nishanth Krishna and Deputy Commissioner of Police A G Inigo Thivyan appeared in person before the justices.
Following this, the bench orally observed that blanket restrictions could impede devotees’ rights.