The restrictions could impede devotees’ right to practise and profess religion under Article 25 of the Constitution, the bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi observed while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the prohibitory orders enforced in Madurai under section 163 of BNSS, over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam in Thirpparankundram.

The petitions challenge the collector’s orders imposed on November 23 night following the November 20 Supreme Court directive permitting one time lighting of the ceremonial lamp on Deepathoon (stone pillar) atop the Thirpparankundram hill.