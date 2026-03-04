‘Kartavya Dwar’ sign removed after opposition; Stalin says ‘arrogance of dominance’ gone

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the issue was not merely about language but about what he termed as “arrogance of dominance”. In a post on X, he said, “It is not just the Hindi script that has been removed; it is also the arrogance of dominance.”

He further alleged that those who pretend to be Tamil-loving while acting otherwise would be rejected by the people. “Those who hide one thing inside and say something else outside and those who support them as a sign of slavery and betray Tamil Nadu will be removed by the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding, “Tamil Nadu will forever be #OutOfControl because of Delhi’s arrogance.”