Karnataka violates CWMA order, releases less water

CHENNAI: The Karnataka government continues to violate the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release the due share of water to Tamil Nadu, leaving no option for the lower riparian state except approaching the Supreme Court.



Sources in the Public Works Department (PWD) in the State said the Karnataka government is “wilfully” violating the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) and the direction of the CWMA.

In the November 3 meeting, the authority endorsed the recommendation of CWRC’s October 30 meeting and directed the Karnataka government to release 2,600 Cubic feet per second (cusecs) daily to TN from November 1 to November 23. Karnataka, however, only released 817 cusecs per day from November 1 to 3 from KRS and Kabini reservoirs, while the quantum of water discharged from the two reservoirs increased slightly between November 4 and 6 (1,017 cusecs per day). On November 7 and 8, the water level dropped again to 817 cusecs (per day).

In cumulative, Tamil Nadu realised only 7,136 cusecs of water between November 1 and November 8 as against 20,800 cusecsd of water for the same period as per the direction of the CWMA’s recent order.

The rainfall in the intermediate area (between Kabini reservoir and Biligundlu/ KRS and Blingundlu) enhanced the inflow of water to Mettur by around 16,500 cusecs of water during the period, taking the water storage level to 54.55 in Mettur reservoir (Wednesday).

“Karnataka has to release 59,800 cusecs of water for 23 days, starting from November 1. So far, the Karnataka government released only 13,664 CuSecs of water despite the water storage level in Kabini and KRS reservoirs being over 70% of the optimum storage level,” said a source and added that Karnataka is in “no mood to listen” neither CWRA nor CWMA.

Sources added that TN realised 58.844 TMC at Biligundlu from June 1 to October 4. Karnataka government is not forthcoming to release water as per pro rata basis, citing poor rainfall. “We have raised the issues multiple times in CWMA meetings since June this year, but it failed to fetch positive response,” said the officials and added that the apex court is the only hope for the State to get its share of water as per the prorated basis.

This opens up a question of whether the TN government, as told by State Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan, would approach the SC to get its due share of water from the upper riparian State.