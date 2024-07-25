Begin typing your search...

Karnataka landslide: CM Stalin condoles the death of Tamil drivers

He further ordered the officials to pay Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

25 July 2024
Karnataka landslide: CM Stalin condoles the death of Tamil drivers
 Chief Minister MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of two truck drivers, who lost their lives in a massive landslide in Shirur village, Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.

"I was deeply saddened and pained to hear the sad news that two truck drivers, namely Chinnannan from Namakkal district and Murugan from Krishnagiri district were swept away by massive landslides in Shirur village of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on July 16," Stalin said in a statement.

