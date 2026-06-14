Karnataka CM’s claim on court nod for dam a lie, won’t allow Mekedatu at any cost: Nirmalkumar

THENI: Electricity and Law Minister CTR Nirmalkumar said on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu government will not permit Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project and will pursue all available legal measures to oppose it.
Addressing reporters in Theni, the minister said Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had made “incorrect claims” regarding recent court proceedings related to the Mekedatu dam project.
“DK Shivakumar’s statement that Tamil Nadu’s petition against the dam proposal was dismissed is factually incorrect. The court only said Karnataka has the right to submit its report. It has not granted approval for the project,” the minister said.
He added that the Tamil Nadu government would continue to oppose the project through legal means and would not compromise on issues concerning the State’s water rights. “Our position on the Mekedatu and Mullaiperiyar issues will be guided by the Supreme Court’s directions. There will be no compromise,” he said.
The minister also accused the previous DMK government of mishandling the Mullaiperiyar issue, leading to the present situation.
Earlier, Nirmalkumar chaired a review meeting at the Theni Collectorate on the implementation of government welfare schemes and development works. He distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 6.25 crore to 229 beneficiaries under various government schemes.
During the meeting, he directed officials to intensify action against drug abuse, ensure compliance by liquor outlets with government regulations, improve infrastructure in Adi Dravidar Welfare schools and expedite the issuance of pattas to eligible applicants.