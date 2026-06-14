Karnataka CM’s claim on court nod for dam a lie, won’t allow Mekedatu at any cost: Nirmalkumar

Addressing reporters in Theni, the minister said Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had made “incorrect claims” regarding recent court proceedings related to the Mekedatu dam project.

“DK Shivakumar’s statement that Tamil Nadu’s petition against the dam proposal was dismissed is factually incorrect. The court only said Karnataka has the right to submit its report. It has not granted approval for the project,” the minister said.

He added that the Tamil Nadu government would continue to oppose the project through legal means and would not compromise on issues concerning the State’s water rights. “Our position on the Mekedatu and Mullaiperiyar issues will be guided by the Supreme Court’s directions. There will be no compromise,” he said.