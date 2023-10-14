Karat calls for isolation of BJP ahead of LS polls to save federalism

CHENNAI: CPM politburo member Prakash Karat on Friday said that the secular and democratic parties should unite to isolate and defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha election to save democracy, secularism and federalism in the country.

Addressing his party’s public meeting at Nungambakkam, he said that unity of all the opposition parties has rattled the BJP and Narendra Modi government.

“Next month there is going to be an election in five state Assemblies. BJP is afraid that it cannot win in any of the states because there is a greater unity of the opposition parties and more and more people are coming out to oppose it.

That is why it is important that we have to step up our struggle against anti-people policies of the Modi government which has led to unemployment, particularly, among youths and uncontrolled price rise of essentials,” he said.

Karat called upon his party leaders and supporters to unite all the forces who can take on the BJP government at the Centre. “Our party has decided that it will make all efforts to further strengthen the united opposition in the country in coming days.

It is the main task before us. Without getting rid of the BJP government and Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, we cannot save democracy, secularism and federalism in the country,” he asserted.

He stated that the CPM has decided that in coming days to take up all fight for the rights of the people uniting all the democratic and secular forces so that BJP could be isolated and defeated in the Lok Sabha polls.

The CPM leader also criticised the Modi government’s support for Israel in its all-out attack on Gaza in Palestine, which is against the interest of the country.