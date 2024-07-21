Karaiyur farmer drowns in well

CHENNAI: A farmer died after falling into a well near Karaiyur on Saturday, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.

Kumar (44), son of Sivanthiappan, lived by himself in a village near Karaiyur in Pudukkottai district. His wife had passed away.

On Saturday evening, he ventured into his garden to take a bath near his well. But as he didn't return, his relatives went looking for him. However, on early Sunday morning, he was found dead in the well.

Immediately, his relatives alerted the Karaiyur police. On information, Sub Inspector Arunagiri and his team, along with Ponnamaravathi Fire Station officials recovered the body and sent it to the Pudukkottai Government Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

The Karaiyur police department has registered a case and investigation is in progress.