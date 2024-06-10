Karaikal port contractor hacked to death over business rivalry in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A contractor attached to Karaikal port was hacked to death in broad daylight in Thanjavur on Sunday by an unidentified gang. Police, meanwhile, suspect business rivalry behind the murder.

Babu (48), a resident of Cholanganallur in Tiruvarur district and a contractor at Karaikal port came to Thanjavur to take part in a housewarming celebration at Gnanam Nagar along with his son Bala.

When they stopped at a shop, a car from the opposite direction came and picked up a quarrel and this erupted into a heated argument.

Soon, two persons from the other car alighted and attacked Babu with lethal weapons multiple times. He fell unconscious and Bala attempted to chase the duo who ran away after their car moved from the spot. When Bala returned, he saw Babu had already died.

On information, the SP Ashish Rawat, ADSP Jayachandran, and other officials rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.

The initial investigation found that Babu had earned several business enemies and he had already lodged a complaint with the Tiruvarur police alleging that there was a life threat to him.

Meanwhile, the police secured the CCTV footage from the spot and are searching for the culprits.