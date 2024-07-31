Kappalur Toll gate issue: Protesters including Udhayakumar court arrest

MADURAI: As many as 519 persons, including RB Udhayakumar, Tirumangalam MLA and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, and eight women, courted arrest while staging a protest at Kappalur on Tuesday demanding to shift the toll plaza.

Udhayakumar said the toll plaza came into operation at Kappalur, which emerged to be the gateway of South Tamil Nadu, in 2010 in violation of rules.

During Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK rule, the toll was fully exempted for residents of villages around Kappalur. But after the DMK returned to power in 2021 with MK Stalin at the helm, locals were forced to pay toll fees over the last three years.

Protests erupted on several occasions demanding the shifting of the toll plaza. Extending support to the demand, traders shut shops in parts of Tirumangalam, Kalligudi and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

Twenty-two petitions seeking the government’s attention for relocation of the Kappalur toll plaza have so far been submitted, but in vain, Udhayakumar told reporters.

When Stalin was the Leader of the Opposition, he assured that the toll plaza would be removed within three months of coming to power. However, three years have passed since DMK’s return to power, but the promise has not been kept. He also sought the withdrawal of legal notices served on road users to collect the penalty.

Sellur K Raju, Madurai West MLA, said it was a serious issue and the Chief Minister, who gave an election promise on the removal of the toll plaza, had not uttered a word till now.

Traders have downed shutters thrice in recent past seeking to relocate the toll plaza.