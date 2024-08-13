Kanyakumari Medical Mission Research Centre declared as teaching medical institution

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education has declared the Kanyakumari Medical Mission Research Centre in Muttom, Kanyakumari - a private institution - to be a teaching medical institution. The notification for the same was issued recently.

The Director of Medical Education and Research had sent the proposal for Kanyakumari Medical Mission Research Centre in the list of teaching Medical Institution under the Tamil Nadu Anatomy Act, 1951.

The Government, after careful examination decided to accept the proposal to include Kanyakumari Medical Mission Research Centre, Muttom in Kanyakumari to the list of teaching Medical Institutions under the Tamil Nadu Anatomy Act, 1951 by publishing the notification in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.

However, the college should satisfy the other mandatory requisites of Medical Council of India to serve as a teaching institution in the State and admit the students to the institution.

The notification will be published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette stating that under clause e of section 2 of the Tamil Nadu Anatomy Act, 1951, the Governor of Tamil Nadu declares Kanyakumari Medical Mission Research Centre, Muttom, Kanyakumari to be a teaching medical institution for the purposes of that Act.