Kanniyakumari SP assures quick petition-based action

MADURAI: R Stalin, who recently assumed charge as Superintendent of Police in Kanniyakumari district, on Monday said the police would take swift action to prevent crime.

He’s a 2020 batch IPS officer. Before his current assignment, Stalin had served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Karaikudi, Sivaganga district and Deputy Commissioner of Police in Coimbatore city (North), sources said.

Talking to reporters, the SP said those in need of police action to redress grievances and find solutions to problems, could reach him through WhatsApp number ‘8122223319’. Further, the SP said he would receive petitions every day from noon to 2 pm., and action would be taken within fifteen days.

The District Police office was also informed that there were incidents of torture from usurers and action would be taken against offenders.

Any complaint concerning crime against women and children could also be made through WhatsApp, the SP said.