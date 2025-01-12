Kanniyakumari sees heavy tourist footfall during Sabarimala season

CHENNAI: As the Sabarimala season kicked off on November 16, the influx of tourists has increased in Kanniyakumari, a popular tourist destination in South India.

The town attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists every day especially during the months of November, December and January, which are considered the peak tourist season.

With Sunday being a holiday, Kanniyakumari witnessed an unprecedented number of tourists and Ayyappa devotees, as several people gathered at the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of three rivers meet) to witness the sunrise, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The Vivekananda Memorial, located in the middle of the sea, was also a major attraction as tourists flocked to the boat jetty from 6 am to take a ferry to the memorial. Other popular tourist spots, such as the Gandhi Memorial, Kamarajar Manimandapam, Tsunami Memorial Park, and the Sunset Point, were also crowded with tourists.

To ensure the safety of visitors, police personnel were deployed at all tourist spots, including the coastal areas. The coast guards and tourist police were on high alert, keeping a close watch on the crowds.

The surge in tourist arrivals has brought cheer to the local economy, with hotels, restaurants, and shops doing brisk business. However, several tourists returned disappointed when they went to visit the newly-inaugurated glass bridge as it has been closed for maintenance work.

India's first glass fibre bridge over the sea connects Thiruvalluvar statue to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.