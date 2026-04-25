Kanniyakumari: Rubber tapping resumes after rains

NAGERCOIL: Latex tapping has resumed in rubber plantations across Kanniyakumari district following the onset of summer rains, farmers and officials said.
The rains have improved soil moisture, enabling plantation owners to restart tapping operations that are usually halted during the lean season from February to mid-April.
Rubber cultivation is a major agricultural activity in the district. Typically, trees undergo natural leaf fall during December and January, after which tapping is suspended to allow recovery. While large estates usually pause tapping for about a month, small-scale growers often suspend operations for over two months.
Officials said sustained rainfall is expected to increase latex yield in the coming weeks as soil moisture levels improve. Meanwhile, rubber prices in the district have been rising. RSS-4 grade rubber was priced at Rs 230 per kg.