Kanniyakumari rises to third in Class 12 results

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari district secured third place in Tamil Nadu in the Class 12 public examination results with a pass percentage of 97.63, prompting Collector Alagu Meena to personally congratulate education department officials on Thursday.
The Collector visited the Chief Educational Officer’s office in Nagercoil and congratulated Chief Educational Officer Prince Arokkiyaraj and other officials and staff members. She also distributed sweets and presented a bouquet to the CEO.
According to official data, 21,539 students from government, aided and private schools in the district appeared for the examinations, including 10,179 boys and 11,360 girls. Of them, 21,028 students cleared the exams.
In government schools alone, 5,971 out of 6,212 students passed, recording a pass percentage of 96.12. Kanyakumari secured fifth place in the State among government schools.
The district had secured fifth place last year with a pass percentage of 97.01. This year, it improved to third place with 97.63 per cent.
A total of 120 schools in the district recorded 100 per cent results.
Collector Alagu Meena congratulated students, teachers, headmasters, education officials and parents for the achievement.
She also said arrangements would be made to provide training and support to students who did not clear the examinations so they could appear for supplementary exams and pass.
The Collector further held discussions with education officials on improving academic standards and preparing the district to secure the top rank in the State in next year’s Class 12 examinations.
Several education department officials and teachers participated in the event.