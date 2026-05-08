Kanniyakumari rises to third in Class 12 results

The Collector visited the Chief Educational Officer’s office in Nagercoil and congratulated Chief Educational Officer Prince Arokkiyaraj and other officials and staff members. She also distributed sweets and presented a bouquet to the CEO.

According to official data, 21,539 students from government, aided and private schools in the district appeared for the examinations, including 10,179 boys and 11,360 girls. Of them, 21,028 students cleared the exams.

In government schools alone, 5,971 out of 6,212 students passed, recording a pass percentage of 96.12. Kanyakumari secured fifth place in the State among government schools.