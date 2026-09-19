Kanniyakumari: Rental car driver kills woman over Rs 20,000, flees with jewellery; arrested

Case registered on the driver

During the inquiry, police traced Selvaraj, a resident of Veerappan Chathiram in Erode, to Coimbatore and arrested him.

According to police, Selvaraj told investigators that he worked as a rental car driver in Chennai and would travel to other places for sightseeing when he did not have bookings.

He allegedly said that he came to Kanyakumari and met Selvi at the Vadaseri bus stand. He then took her to Vivekanandapuram, where they rented a room at a lodge and stayed together.