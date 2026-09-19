Kanniyakumari: Rental car driver kills woman over Rs 20,000, flees with jewellery; arrested

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old rental car driver, arrested in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old woman at a lodge in Kanniyakumari, allegedly told police that he killed her following an argument over Rs 20,000, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
A special police team investigating the case arrested the accused, Selvaraj, from Coimbatore and produced him before a court before he was remanded in judicial custody.
Selvi (50), a resident of Aathikkattuvilai near Melakrishnanputhur, was found dead at a private lodge in Vivekanandapuram, Kanniyakumari, on September 16. Police registered a murder case and launched an investigation.
During the inquiry, police traced Selvaraj, a resident of Veerappan Chathiram in Erode, to Coimbatore and arrested him.
According to police, Selvaraj told investigators that he worked as a rental car driver in Chennai and would travel to other places for sightseeing when he did not have bookings.
He allegedly said that he came to Kanyakumari and met Selvi at the Vadaseri bus stand. He then took her to Vivekanandapuram, where they rented a room at a lodge and stayed together.
Selvaraj allegedly told police that he had Rs 20,000 with him. After he took a bath, he claimed that he noticed Selvi taking the money.
An argument reportedly broke out after he demanded that she return the cash. According to his alleged confession, Selvi questioned him about giving her only a small amount despite having sufficient money.
Police said the argument escalated, following which Selvaraj allegedly pushed her down and pressed a pillow against her face. He then allegedly took her earrings and fled the lodge.
Selvaraj allegedly told police that he travelled by bus to Coimbatore after leaving the lodge.
A special police team subsequently traced and arrested him there. He allegedly claimed that he came to know that Selvi had died only after his arrest.
Police produced Selvaraj before a court and he was remanded in judicial custody.