Kanniyakumari records hottest April day; heat to persist across Tamil Nadu: Weather blogger

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is in the grip of an intense heat spell, with Kanniyakumari recording its hottest April day on April 19 (Sunday), according to weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the Tamil Nadu Weatherman social media handle.
The coastal district touched 37.6°C on Sunday, breaking its previous April records. On the 18th and 16th of this month, temperatures in the district were at 37.3°C and 37.2°C, respectively. These are the three all-time hottest days, John said, adding that it was unusual for Kanniyakumari, which typically gets thunderstorms in April.
In a tweet on X, the weather blogger noted that the absence of rainfall this month has led to dry weather conditions, allowing temperatures to spike even in coastal regions. He cautioned that, as no rainfall is expected over the next week, hot conditions are likely to continue across the State, with only areas close to the sea getting some relief from the sea breeze.
John added that the lack of April thunderstorms has contributed to a sharp rise in temperatures across the Kongu belt (Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur), as well.
Interior districts reported even higher temperatures, as seen in data shared by the weather expert. Among India Meteorological Department observatories on April 19, Karur recorded 41.5°C, followed by Vellore (41.0°C), Erode (40.4°C), Tirupattur (40.2°C), and Madurai Airport (40.0°C). Tiruchy and Kovilangulam recorded 39.5°C each, while Coimbatore and Madurai city saw 39.2°C.
Data from IMD’s automatic weather stations (AWS) on the same day also showed Tiruppur at 40.8°C and Vedasandur at 40.2°C, with several other locations across southern and western Tamil Nadu crossing 38°C.
Coming to the KTCC region (Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpettu), temperatures were relatively lower on Sunday but still elevated, with suburbs such as RK Pet (38.3°C) and Thiruninravur (38.2°C) recording the highest readings. Coastal areas like Sholinganallur (33.7°C) and Ennore (32.6°C) remained comparatively cooler.