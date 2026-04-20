Kanniyakumari records hottest April day; heat to persist across Tamil Nadu: Weather blogger

The coastal district touched 37.6°C on Sunday, breaking its previous April records. On the 18th and 16th of this month, temperatures in the district were at 37.3°C and 37.2°C, respectively. These are the three all-time hottest days, John said, adding that it was unusual for Kanniyakumari, which typically gets thunderstorms in April.

In a tweet on X, the weather blogger noted that the absence of rainfall this month has led to dry weather conditions, allowing temperatures to spike even in coastal regions. He cautioned that, as no rainfall is expected over the next week, hot conditions are likely to continue across the State, with only areas close to the sea getting some relief from the sea breeze.