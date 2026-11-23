The Commission said it had taken cognisance of a media report published on November 21, 2026. The victim's body was reportedly discovered four days after the incident. The Railway Police have arrested the accused. Stating that the safety of women on railway premises and in public transport spaces cannot be compromised, the Commission said such incidents demand strict accountability, effective security measures, and swift action to ensure justice for the victim.

The NCW has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.