CHENNAI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a woman inside a stationary train coach at Nagercoil Junction railway station.
The Commission said it had taken cognisance of a media report published on November 21, 2026. The victim's body was reportedly discovered four days after the incident. The Railway Police have arrested the accused. Stating that the safety of women on railway premises and in public transport spaces cannot be compromised, the Commission said such incidents demand strict accountability, effective security measures, and swift action to ensure justice for the victim.
The NCW has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, seeking a thorough and time-bound investigation into the incident. She has also called for an examination of possible security lapses and the preservation of CCTV footage and forensic evidence.
The Commission has sought expeditious identification of the deceased and efforts to trace her family. It has also called for a comprehensive review of security arrangements at railway stations, particularly monitoring unoccupied train coaches, night patrolling, and coordination among the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and railway authorities.