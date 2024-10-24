Kanniyakumari: Power substation staff spills herbicide on self, dies from burns

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man succumbed to burns caused by a mishap involving herbicide in Nangai Nagar near Thiruppathisaram in Kanniyakumari on Tuesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Venkatesh (41) who was working in the Chenbagaramanputhoor electrical sub station.

The incident occured when Venkatesh was attempting to eliminate overgrown bushes and weeds around the substation. While mixing a potent weedkiller in water, the solution accidentally splashed onto his body, causing severe burns, the report added.

He was immediately rushed to the Asaripallam medical college. Despite treatment, Venkatesh succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by his wife Sindhu, the Aralvoimozhi police are investigating the incident.

