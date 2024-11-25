Kanniyakumari police inspector cheats people of Rs 1.47 crore on pretext of job

MADURAI: A 51-year-old Inspector of Police, Jesu Rajasekaran was arrested by Kanniyakumari District Crime Branch police for allegedly cheating several people to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore under the pretext of arranging jobs in the government sector.

The arrest was made on Saturday night and the police remanded him in judicial custody. Before his arrest, the inspector was put on Vacancy Reserve (VR), sources said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, P Murthy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

Investigations revealed that the jailed Inspector Rajasekaran had connived with Kanaga Durga alias Muniyamma (43), the key accused in the case.

Such incidents of cheating came to light when Lalitha, who lost her money, initially complained to the DCB.

Lalitha is a resident of Marthandam, where both Rajasekaran and Muniyamma stayed together. After her son failed Plus Two exams, Lalitha got fed up and capitalising on that situation, Muniyamma approached and promised her of getting a permanent job in the Department of Education for the post of junior assistant and took Rs 8 lakh from her.

Similarly, Muniyamma cheated 37 others with the connivance of Rajasekaran by falsely promising them government jobs.

As there was no response from Muniyamma for nearly a year, Lalitha doubted her ability and took up the issue to the police. Based on her complaint, the DCB on October 22 filed a case under Sections 465, 468, 471, 420 and 120 B of IPC.

Rajasekaran was the inspector of Pudukadai in Kanniyakumari district since July 2022 and later transferred to Sathankulam of Thoothukudi district in January this year.

Theni DCB also filed a case against Muniyamma, who was arrested and jailed in Madurai central prison, last month on similar charges of cheating twenty persons, promising them government jobs, sources said.