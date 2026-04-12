Kanniyakumari-Kerala mineral lorry movement banned

The police held talks, and later an agreement was reached. The protest was called off. Traffic was disrupted on the NH for more than an hour. The police arrested the lorry driver, Prakash (55) of Amman Koil Street, Nellai.

Following a ban on heavy vehicles transporting minerals to Kerala through Kanniyakumari, lorries were seen lined up along the roadside in Aralvaimozhi.

Every day, hundreds of heavy vehicles carrying minerals pass through a four-lane road in Aralvaimozhi. At times, accidents occur due to speeding heavy vehicles, leading to loss of life.

In view of the recent college girl’s death on Thursday and the continuous accidents involving heavy vehicles, the district administration imposed a ban on transporting minerals through Kanniyakumari district to Kerala until the ongoing road work from Kaliyakkavilai to Kanniyakumari is completed and becomes operational. The order was issued by District Collector Alagu Meena.

Due to this, mineral-laden lorries could not cross Aralvaimozhi and were halted near the police station checkpost and along the four-lane road checkpost area. Lorries that had completed weighing were parked along the roadside near the checkpost, while those yet to be weighed were stationed near the weighbridge. At both places, vehicles were lined up for nearly 2 km.