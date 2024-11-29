Begin typing your search...

    Kanniyakumari Congress functionary arrested for cheating

    The police said that the arrested woman, G Anitha Sweety of Agastheeswaram in Kanniyakumari, was a state functionary of the Congress party and also a Siddha practitioner.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Nov 2024 9:07 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The Job Racket Wing of the Avadi City Police has arrested a 48-year-old Congress functionary from Kanniyakumari for allegedly swindling Rs 59 lakh from a victim under the guise of getting admission in a medical college for their daughter.

    The police said that the arrested woman, G Anitha Sweety of Agastheeswaram in Kanniyakumari, was a state functionary of the Congress party and also a Siddha practitioner.

    Anitha told the complainant that she was acquainted with the All India Medical Council officials and could get their daughter, who scored poorly in NEET exam, a medical seat. Anitha failed to get admission for the girl and never returned the money.

    Job racketNEET AdmissionAdmission Fraudarrest
    DTNEXT Bureau

