Kanniyakumari burial ground meant to unite communities faces encroachment row

KANNIYAKUMARI: A burial ground set aside for residents of Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram, a housing scheme conceived to promote social harmony among different communities, has become the centre of a dispute, with residents alleging that a woman encroached on the land and demolished graves of their relatives to construct a house.
The burial ground, spread over 50 cents in Nithiravilai in Kanyakumari district, was allotted for residents of the Samathuvapuram settlement. More than 20 people have been buried there so far, according to residents.
The residents alleged that a woman from Poothurai fishing village claimed ownership of the land, damaged the graves and began construction.
When they questioned her, she allegedly argued with them, prompting them to lodge a complaint with the Nithiravilai police.
Police visited the spot, temporarily stopped the construction work and took both parties to the police station for an inquiry.
Residents have sought action against the woman for allegedly damaging the graves and encroaching on land designated for the burial ground. The incident has triggered tension in the area.
They also alleged that the same woman had opposed the burial of an elderly woman at the site a few years ago.
According to residents, she entered the burial pit and staged a protest while the grave was being dug. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers before the burial was eventually carried out.
The grave of the elderly woman has now also allegedly been demolished, residents said.
The Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram scheme was introduced by the DMK government led by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi after it came to power in 1996.
It aimed to encourage people from different communities to live together by providing 100 free houses in each district, along with facilities such as fair-price shops and milk outlets.
Separate burial grounds were also earmarked for residents. Police are investigating the current dispute.