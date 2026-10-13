Kanniyakumari burial ground meant to unite communities faces encroachment row

The burial ground, spread over 50 cents in Nithiravilai in Kanyakumari district, was allotted for residents of the Samathuvapuram settlement. More than 20 people have been buried there so far, according to residents.

The residents alleged that a woman from Poothurai fishing village claimed ownership of the land, damaged the graves and began construction.

When they questioned her, she allegedly argued with them, prompting them to lodge a complaint with the Nithiravilai police.

Police visited the spot, temporarily stopped the construction work and took both parties to the police station for an inquiry.