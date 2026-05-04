Kannagi temple in ruins; no access road via TN

Located in the Vengakkanal area of the Paliyankudi hill region, the temple is believed to be around 1,800 years old. It is associated with Kannagi, the central figure of the Tamil epic Silappadikaram. The structure is said to have been built by the Chera king Senguttuvan using stones brought from the Himalayas. The site lies about 4,380 feet above sea level.

The temple opens to devotees during the Chithra Pournami festival each year. This year, the festival was held on May 1, with more than 30,000 devotees from Tamil Nadu and Kerala attending.