Kanimozhi welcomed in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Taking to reporters on her arrival at Thoothukudi airport on Thursday, she said, a change of government at Centre is expected and the DMK government is engaged in a legal battle against NEET. Chief Minister MK Stalin led government continued to stand firm in its commitment to Tamil Nadu and vowed to get NEET exemption for the state after the INDI Alliance get voted to power at the Centre. Kanimozhi said anybody could question the government, but not Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary, whose government supported all anti-people policies implemented by the BJP-led government.

On the development works in her constituency, she said the combined drinking water project to cater to the needs of people of 363 villages in Vilathikulam and its surroundings is on the verge of completion.

Moreover, the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturing plant with its investment of Rs 16,000 crore, for which the CM laid foundation in Thoothukudi last month, would offer a lot of jobs for youths. More importantly, the CM is keen to encourage more investments in Thoothukudi to brighten industrial prospects, Kanimozhi said.