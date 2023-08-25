Kanimozhi thanks CM for renaming Killikulam ACRI after VOC

MADURAI: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP on Thursday thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for having renamed the Thoothukudi-based Agricultural College and Research Institute (ACRI) at Killikulam after freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar, who’s also known as ‘Kappalottiya Tamizhan.’

During his address on Independence Day, CM Stalin rechristened the ACRI in honour of VOC to bring a sense of pride to the local community, Kanimozhi said after inaugurating an exhibition of traditional rice varieties and its cultivation methods organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The exhibition also focused on consumption of millets, which are high in nutrition, minerals and dietary fibre, as food for people living with diabetes and stressed upon the need for value addition in traditional food items made of sorghum, maize, cumbu and ragi.

Further, Kanimozhi said a team would conduct inspections in parts of Sathankulam, where prevailing drought conditions took a toll of palm trees and offer remedial help.

Meanwhile, Kanimozhi taking pride in referring to the achievements of ISRO scientist Veeramuthuvel, who hails from Tamil Nadu, she appealed to the faculty to create more scientists from the ACRI to make substantial achievements and bring more laurels.