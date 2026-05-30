Kanimozhi slams TN govt over rising crimes

In a statement through X, Kanimozhi referred to the murder of a young woman in Cuddalore, whose body was allegedly buried after the crime, and the killing of a youth in Thoothukudi following a dispute with friends.

"The TVK government must realise the seriousness of the increasing law and order issues and act immediately," she said. Kanimozhi also questioned the status of the special task force for women's safety, which had been announced by the government and was expected to be launched on the day.

"Why has the special task force for women's safety been put on hold? What measures is the government planning to take to prevent such crimes from recurring?" she asked.