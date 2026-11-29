CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi said on Sunday that the decision taken by party president MK Stalin after meeting INDIA bloc leaders in Chennai would be final on the delimitation issue.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after returning from Delhi, Kanimozhi said the DMK had conveyed its position on the proposed delimitation Bill to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting in Delhi on Sunday morning.
“We have explained our position on the delimitation issue to Kharge. The Congress must clarify its stand on the matter,” she said.
Kanimozhi said 21 INDIA bloc opposition leaders had arrived in Chennai from Delhi in two special aircraft to meet Stalin. The leaders were waiting at a star hotel opposite the airport for the meeting.
Kanimozhi and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran arrived in Chennai at 3 pm on an Air India flight from Delhi.
She said the DMK MPs had also explained in detail to Kharge the decision taken at their meeting.
“We will clarify what decision has been taken after the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders,” she added.