Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after returning from Delhi, Kanimozhi said the DMK had conveyed its position on the proposed delimitation Bill to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting in Delhi on Sunday morning.

“We have explained our position on the delimitation issue to Kharge. The Congress must clarify its stand on the matter,” she said.

Kanimozhi said 21 INDIA bloc opposition leaders had arrived in Chennai from Delhi in two special aircraft to meet Stalin. The leaders were waiting at a star hotel opposite the airport for the meeting.