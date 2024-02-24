Kanimozhi notes down Vellore people’s expectations

VELLORE: Farmers, traders, minority community members, college students and representatives of various sections of society, including VIT chancellor G Viswanathan met DMK Thoothukudi MP and party deputy general secretary Kanimozhi and expressed their expectations to the manifesto preparation committee of the ruling DMK headed by her at Vellore on Friday.

Addressing reporters, the Thoothukudi MP slammed BJP state president K Annamalai and said he should talk about unimplemented poll promise of the BJP depositing Rs 15 lakh in each citizen’s bank account before talking about the DMK.

Asked about BJP blaming the DMK in the electoral bonds issue, she said the BJP was not in a position to point fingers as more than 50 per cent of the bonds favored that party. This was highlighted by the Supreme Court, she added.

Referring to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stating that the DMK was handing out false promises, she said it was during the AIADMK rule that the state regressed in all sectors while it is progressing under the DMK rule. Stating that the BJP was pressurising all opposition parties, she said even farmers in Delhi who were demanding their just rights were being treated like terrorists.

Asked about the ongoing anti-SIPCOT agitation at Melma in Tiruvannamalai district, she said while some were against the SIPCOT expansion, there were others who demanded it. Ministers would meet them to arrive at a solution, she added.