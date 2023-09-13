Kanimozhi eats breakfast with students of caste row-hit school

MADURAI: Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi along with Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan visited the controversial Usilampatti Panchayat Union Primary School under the limits of Kovilpatti Panchayat Union in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday and had breakfast with the students.

The school was in news as some of the students were told by their parents on Monday not to eat the free breakfast as it was cooked by a Dalit woman.

During their visit, Kanimozhi and Geetha Jeevan interacted with the students and their parents, for finding a solution to the issue. The school has a total enrolment of 11 students. Earlier, they inspected the school kitchen and checked food quality.

GV Markandeyan, Vilathikulam MLA, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj, Kovilpatti Revenue Divisional Officer Jane Christy Bai and Ettayapuram Tahsildar Malliga accompanied them, sources said.