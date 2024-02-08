Kanchi residents receive free pattas for porombokke land after CM’s order

CHENNAI: In a move that brought cheer to several residents of Kancheepuram, the State government as part of the Dr Kalaignar centenary celebrations, distributed pattas worth Rs 75.37 crores to more than 5,000 beneficiaries a week ago.

Despite the regulation that those living in unassessed lands (poramboke land) for many decades can avail free pattas for it, several people had not received the documents.

Following this, CM Stalin had directed the officials to make necessary corrections and hand over the pattas. In the first lot, 3,008 beneficiaries out of the 5,288 received pattas followed by 2,249 residents in Uthiramerur receiving their pattas on Jan 30.

Total of 5,257 residents have benefitted with pattas worth Rs 75.3 crore under the scheme so far. The residents who waited for 30 years expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.