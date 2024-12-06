Kancheepuram custodial violence: CB-CID can probe rights violation says SHRC

CHENNAI: Reports were sought, a senior official’s posting was put on hold, the investigating officer’s transfer was effectively nixed. But finally, the State Human Rights Commission handed over the investigation into the alleged custodial torture of two suspects in the murder of a retired woman inspector in Kancheepuram to the CB-CID, noting that a parallel probe by the SHRC was not necessary.

“SHRC has already entertained the complaints and preliminary report filed by the investigation team of the commission. Transferring the murder case is a subsequent event. Having regard to the specific averments, that the criminal case has been transferred to CB-CID and that the investigation to be done by CB-CID would also encompass the allegation of violations of human rights, a parallel investigation by the commission on the issue is not necessary,” said a recent order from SHRC chairman justice S Manikumar.

The commission also directed its registry to send the materials to the office of the CB-CID to ‘proceed further in accordance with law’.

The custodial torture allegation was raised by the families of two suspects, former MDMK district secretary Valayapathi and land broker Prabhu, who were arrested in connection with the murder of retired woman inspector Kasthuri. She was found murdered in her house on August 18 and the suspects were arrested on August 28.

They were allegedly tortured in custody, leaving them with serious injuries that required hospitalisation. On September 19, their families approached SHRC alleging custodial torture by police.

Commission DSP Sundaresan, who was directed to probe the allegation, submitted a preliminary report confirming illegal detention and torture. Immediately after that, he was transferred to the Enforcement Bureau CID but the transfer was vetoed by the chairman. However, the SHRC later relieved him and asked him to join the EB-CID.