Kanchi cops seize 3 Andhra trucks involved in cross-border sand mining

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram district police seized three trucks with river sand allegedly smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and arrested the driver of one of the trucks on Saturday evening.

A special team of Kancheepuram district police were conducting vehicle checks along the Uthiramerur-Perunagar road when three trucks failed to stop at the checkpost and tried to evade.

A police team gave chase and brought the trucks to a halt. Two drivers escaped from the scene while police managed to secure one of the truck drivers. He was identified as Parthasarathy (27) of Red Hills.

All the trucks had Andhra Pradesh registrations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trucks were loaded with sand mined illegally from a river in Nellore and was transported for supply to Chennai and Chengelpattu, where it will be sold for higher rates.

Uthiramerur Police secured all three trucks and have also alerted the mines department about the seizure.

Kancheepuram district police have launched a search for the two truck drivers who escaped from the scene and have initiated investigations into the group smuggling illegal sand from Andhra Pradesh into Tamil Nadu.