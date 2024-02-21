Kancheepuram residents, visitors irked by sewage flow on roads

CHENNAI: Overflowing drainage on the roads in Kancheepuram irks the residents as well as those who visit the town from various places to purchase silk sarees.

The Aaladi Thoppu in the 33rd ward is most affected as sewage floods the roads in the ward.

The weavers also said they couldn’t dry their ‘zari’ on the roadside.

Ramesh from Kancheepuram said though the area has underground drainage pipelines, flow is blocked completely and it has started overflowing.

The Corporation officials said the underground drains were clogged during the monsoon rains and the work to rectify is in progress.