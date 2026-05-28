Kancheepuram locals protest mobile tower erection

CHENNAI: Residents of Sriperumbudur staged a protest opposing the installation of a mobile phone tower in the middle of the town, alleging that the project violates safety norms and poses health risks.
The protest was held in Sellaperumal Nagar, Ward 2 of Sriperumbudur Municipality. Locals strongly objected to a private telecom company’s construction of a cell phone tower on a privately owned plot on 2nd Street, amidst densely populated residential buildings. On Wednesday, the welfare association members gathered in large numbers and staged a protest near the construction site, demanding that the work be stopped immediately. The protesters expressed fears that radiation emitted from the tower could affect the health of children, senior citizens, and other vulnerable residents living nearby. They also claimed that the project could harm sparrows and other birds in the locality.
Residents claimed that a minimum of 2,000 square feet of vacant land is required for a cellphone tower, but the company is proceeding with construction on a plot measuring only around 1,000 square feet.
Locals said they had already submitted petitions to departments concerned and Sriperumbudur municipal officials seeking intervention to halt the work. However, they claimed that no action had been taken on their complaints.
Expressing frustration over the lack of response from officials, they warned that they would stage a road blockade protest if the work continues.
When contacted, Sriperumbudur municipal officials said that the municipality has no direct authority over the installation of the cell phone tower, as the telecom company had obtained permission from the Telecommunication Department. Officials added that the matter has been brought to the attention of the District Collector.