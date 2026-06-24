Kancheepuram govt school students taken to attend CM’s birthday event, triggers row

The incident took place at the Panchayat Union Middle School in JJ Nagar near Kancheepuram on Monday. Around 40 students were taken from the school while classes were in progress and transported to a venue about one km away, where the birthday event was being held.

As many as 16 to 18 students were packed into a single share auto and taken to the venue without obtaining prior permission, alleged parents, adding that safety norms were violated and that the students’ academic time was wasted for more than an hour.