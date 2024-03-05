Kancheepuram gets District and Sessions court

CHENNAI: The Principal District and Sessions Court was inaugurated on the premises of the renovated 123-year-old court building in Kancheepuram on Sunday.

The Kancheepuram Munsiff Court was inaugurated in the same building in the year 1901 and later it was upgraded to a sub-court. A few years ago the building was damaged and the advocates and local public requested the government to renovate the building without changing its old look. Following this, the renovation was done and the Principal district and sessions court was inaugurated on Sunday.

Minister S Regupathy and Madras High Court judges Anitha Sumanth and Krishnan Ramasamy participated in the inauguration ceremony,

The sessions court inauguration has made the people of Kancheepuram happy as their long-time request has been fulfilled and they don’t need to travel to Chengalpattu sessions court hereafter.