English learning programme launched in government schools in Kancheepuram

The programme, ‘Magizhvuru English’, has been introduced through the Mathi Foundation to help students in government schools improve their English speaking, language and learning skills through activity-based and digital learning.

The initiative was inaugurated by Forests Minister RV Ranjithkumar at the Government Model Higher Secondary School campus in Perunagar in Uthiramerur block. District Collector Sneha presided over the event. The minister observed students undergoing tablet-based training, interacted with them and distributed sweets. He also appreciated the Chennai-based Mathi Foundation for designing the programme.