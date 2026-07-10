English learning programme launched in government schools in Kancheepuram

KANCHEEPURAM: A technology-enabled English-language learning programme for Class 3 students was launched at a government school in Kancheepuram district, with plans to expand it to 25 government schools during the current academic year.
The programme, ‘Magizhvuru English’, has been introduced through the Mathi Foundation to help students in government schools improve their English speaking, language and learning skills through activity-based and digital learning.
The initiative was inaugurated by Forests Minister RV Ranjithkumar at the Government Model Higher Secondary School campus in Perunagar in Uthiramerur block. District Collector Sneha presided over the event. The minister observed students undergoing tablet-based training, interacted with them and distributed sweets. He also appreciated the Chennai-based Mathi Foundation for designing the programme.
According to officials, the programme integrates digital technology with game-based learning to bridge language learning gaps and improve spoken English proficiency among Class 3 students. The pilot project was launched at the primary school functioning on the Perunagar Government Model Higher Secondary School campus. Based on its outcome, the programme will be extended to 25 government schools across Kancheepuram district during the current academic year.
Assistant Collector (Training) Aman Tiwari, Chief Educational Officer Dr Nalini, Mathi Foundation co-founder Vijayalakshmi, teachers and students participated in the event.