Kancheepuram cancer hospital to open before Pongal: TN Minister Arunraj

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Karapettai in Kancheepuram district will be inaugurated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay before Pongal, Health Minister Arunraj said on Wednesday.
The minister made the announcement after inspecting the newly constructed facility. Though construction was completed nearly a year ago, the hospital has yet to begin operations.
Once operational, the hospital will benefit patients from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, he said.
During the inspection, the minister identified certain deficiencies and directed officials to rectify them immediately. He said he would apprise the Chief Minister of the facility's importance and make arrangements for its inauguration before Pongal.
Dismissing reports that the hospital would be converted into an autonomous institution that charges patients for treatment, Arunraj said there was no such proposal. Instead, the facility would be upgraded into a multi-speciality hospital.
He assured that treatment would continue to be provided free of cost, while paid wards would be available separately, as in other government hospitals.
Asked about the closure of the catheterisation laboratory, an essential facility for cardiac treatment, at the Kancheepuram Government Headquarters Hospital, the minister said he was unaware of the issue. He promised a detailed inquiry and appropriate action.
Built at a cost of Rs 324 crore, the five-storey cancer hospital has a capacity of 750 beds. It is equipped with advanced medical facilities, including robotic surgery, MRI scanners and laboratories for blood and tumour testing.