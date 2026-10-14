Kancheepuram cancer hospital to open before Pongal: TN Minister Arunraj

The minister made the announcement after inspecting the newly constructed facility. Though construction was completed nearly a year ago, the hospital has yet to begin operations.

Once operational, the hospital will benefit patients from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, he said.

During the inspection, the minister identified certain deficiencies and directed officials to rectify them immediately. He said he would apprise the Chief Minister of the facility's importance and make arrangements for its inauguration before Pongal.