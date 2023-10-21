Kancheepuram back in business as Aippasi marks the brisk sale of silk sarees

CHENNAI: Since most of the people have started to visit Kancheepuram to buy silk sarees during the Aippasi month, the residents of Kancheepuram want the district administration to reopen the parking lot which was closed months ago due to a lack of facilities. The residents said that people are parking the vehicle on the road and it led to huge traffic during the day.

After the Puratasi month was over the people started to visit Kancheepuram to purchase silk sarees for family functions and festival season during the Aippasi month. As Kancheepuram is well known for its silk sarees people from various places visit the town every day and it chokes traffic at the same time.

The people visit the town from 7 am and it would go till the shops got closed in the night.

The traffic is especially heavily affected by Gandhi Road, Theradi Road, Mungil Mandapam, Keeraimandapam and Metu Street. The locals said that the visitors who are entering the town are parking their vehicles on the roadside and walking to the shop. This makes the road narrow and other vehicles are unable to move freely on the road.

Earlier the Kancheepuram district administration opened a parking facility on Mettu street to control the crowd during festival season but within a few months, the parking lot was closed by the officials. Now the Kancheepuram residents demand that reopening the parking lot is the only solution to control the traffic otherwise it's impossible.

However, the Kancheepuram district administration official said that the parking was closed since the drivers couldn't make a turn there and now the renovation work is in progress and soon it would be opened again for the public.