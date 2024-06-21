Kanchanjunga Express accident: Joint inspection report blames loco pilot, railway officer records dissent

CHENNAI: A joint observation report of the railway officers in Eastern Railway has faulted the loco pilot of the goods train that rammed into the stationery Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express. However, one of the officers involved in the joint observation has recorded a dissent note, contradicting the claim of his colleagues, including the Chairman of Railway Board, who was quick to blame the loco pilot of the cargo train.

A June 18 dated joint observation report (copy available with DT Next) signed by half a dozen officers of the Eastern Railway said that the collision may have occurred due to (loco pilot) not following the rule to passing the automatic signals at danger position and also excessive speed of the goods train.”

However, Om Prakash, a chief loco inspector, who also signed the report, dissented and said, “I do not agree as there was failure of all automatic signals between Rangapani and Chatter Hat stations, including down starter and down advance starter of Rangapani since 5.50 hrs of June 17. In this case operating from T/A 912 should be issued as per SR 9.12/1 and should be treated as absolute block section (RNI - CAT).” T/A 912 is a written authority issued by the stationmaster to loco pilots to pass automatic signals when they are down. In the instant case, the stationmaster of Rangapani, on June 17 issued T/A 912 (no 4918) to the loco pilot (copy available) of the goods train to cross all automatic signals between Rangapani and Chatter Hat. The authorisation also permitted the loco pilot to pass semi-automatic/manually operated/gate stop signals on being signalled past such signals by a railway servant in uniform. According to the T/A 912, ten automatic signals, AS-654, 652, 650, 648, 646, 644, 642, 640 and 638 between the two stations had failed then.

Meanwhile, RG Singh (AOM/S) of Eastern Railway in Seldah on June 19 issued a circular following a meeting of the GM and other HODs that the issuance of T/A-912 allowing passing of automatic signals would remain suspended till further advice.

Members of All India Loco Running Staff Association, an unrecognised union of train pilots, said that disregarding the signal does not arise in the case of the Bengal accident as the authority has been issued by the stationmaster to pass the signals irrespective of whether the signals were working or defective. The question of over speeding would arise only if the speed mentioned in the authority is exceeded. Authority and speed limits have different purposes, a functionary of AILRSA told this paper on anonymity. Since the T/A-912 did not specify a speed limit, the loco pilot was at liberty to proceed at normal speed and hence he cannot be faulted for over speeding, the functionary added.