Kanavu Asiriyar award for 380 teachers to be distributed tomorrow

CHENNAI: 380 teachers from across the State selected for the Kanavu Asiriyar award for the year 2023 will be awarded on December 19 in Namakkal district.

The selection was done through a meticulous three-tiered evaluation.

The process commenced with the preliminary exam, where 8,096 teachers engaged in an online Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) test.

As per the department data, Kanavu Asiriyar Thittam comprises a total of 380 teachers, with 255 female teachers and 125 male teachers.

The selected 380 teachers showcased exceptional performance by scoring over 75 per cent across all three exams, earning them the title of ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ for 2023.

This group includes 162 elementary teachers, 177 subject teachers, and 41 higher secondary teachers, as per the education department circular.

Furthermore, 55 teachers with high scores have been extended opportunities to pursue higher education abroad, noted department officials.