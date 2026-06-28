Kamban Kazhagam celebrates Kannadasan anniversary

CHENNAI: The Vellore Kamban Kazhagam, in association with the Department of Tamil, Voorhees College, commemorated the birth anniversary of legendary Tamil poet and lyricist Kaviyarasar Kannadasan with a literary and cultural programme held in Vellore.
The function was presided over by Dr GV Selvam, President of Vellore Kamban Kazhagam and Vice-President of VIT. Paying tribute to Kannadasan, Dr Selvam described him as one of Tamil's greatest literary figures whose contributions to literature, philosophy and film lyrics continue to inspire generations.
In his presidential address, he stressed the importance of introducing Kannadasan's literary works and philosophical ideas to the younger generation, saying his writings remain relevant even in contemporary society.
"Kannadasan's songs are filled with life lessons. Every song carries a message and profound philosophy. Though he experienced several ups and downs in his life, he continued to move forward and achieved remarkable success in both life and career," Dr Selvam said.
The gathering was welcomed by Solainathan, Secretary of Vellore Kamban Kazhagam.
As part of the celebrations, a Pattimandram (literary debate) was organised under the chairmanship of Prof Abdul Khader. The debate featured lively participation and discussions on Kannadasan's literary excellence, philosophical insights and enduring legacy in Tamil literature and cinema.
The event concluded with a musical concert featuring a selection of Kannadasan's evergreen songs. The performances captivated the audience and served as a fitting tribute to the iconic poet-lyricist.
Among those present were Thirunavukkarasu, Treasurer of Vellore Kamban Kazhagam; Vice-President Ma Jothi; Joint Secretary V Rajendran; Deputy Secretary Dr Iniyan Samarasam; Executive Committee members K Vinothkumar, Ra Pa Gnangavel, VNT Suresh, S Lakshmipathy and Su Subramani, besides literary enthusiasts, academicians and students.