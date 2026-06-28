Kamban Kazhagam celebrates Kannadasan anniversary

The function was presided over by Dr GV Selvam, President of Vellore Kamban Kazhagam and Vice-President of VIT. Paying tribute to Kannadasan, Dr Selvam described him as one of Tamil's greatest literary figures whose contributions to literature, philosophy and film lyrics continue to inspire generations.

In his presidential address, he stressed the importance of introducing Kannadasan's literary works and philosophical ideas to the younger generation, saying his writings remain relevant even in contemporary society.