Kamal’s MNM sets 2 conditions to join alliance for 2024 election

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam on Tuesday announced that it would join any alliance for the Lok Sabha election only if its two conditions are met: no compromise on Tamil Nadu’s development and welfare of the state people and should be in sync with Kamal’s policy and ideology.

Speaking to reporters after the party’s executive committee meeting chaired by Kamal, MNM vice president AG Mourya declared that if their two conditions are not agreed upon (by any party), they would contest alone in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In the executive committee meeting, the MNM adopted a resolution empowering the committee to form a committee of qualified members to formulate the party’s election strategies that are conducive to the interest of the people and consistent with the principles of the party given the current political situation. “The members of the committee are yet to be decided,” Mourya said.

The retired IPS officer said that the party has decided to hold its general council meeting at the end of February. “We have also decided to hold the party’s seventh foundation day function in a grand manner,” he said.

MNM sources said that Kamal Haasan exhorted his party’s office-bearers to concentrate on setting up booth-level committees and leave the issue of alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls to him. He said that even if the party contested in alliance, they should focus on the booth-level committees. He also urged the office-bearers to work hard to ensure victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

MNM also adopted a resolution to form a separate wing for the differently abled to strengthen its activities.