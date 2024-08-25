Kamal wishes CM Stalin for US trip; gifted with Karunanidhi coin

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Sunday extended his wishes to Chief Minister M K Stalin for a successful foreign trip.

The MNM leader had called on the CM at his camp office in Alwarpet here.

Thanking Kamal for the wishes, Stalin presented the Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, to him.

CM Stalin is scheduled to depart for the US from Chennai on August 27. During his trip, expected to last a fortnight, he will make a strong pitch to woo big ticket investments into the state.