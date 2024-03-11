Kamal joined DMK out of compulsion, says BJP chief

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan joined DMK out of compulsion.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Annamalai said Kamal Haasan joined DMK because of the ruling party’s dominance in the cine field.

“Even new films could not be released in theatres. In several films of Kamal Haasan, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin is the co-producer. It is painful to know that a great artiste like Kamal Haasan has to go to the parliament only with a Rajya Sabha seat given by DMK,” he said.

Claiming that BJP is the only party that can bring about a change in politics desired by people, Annamalai said a corruption free society should be created in Tamil Nadu.

“If DMK brings a tech-park, then it means their party leaders have bought land nearby. Development has become a laughing stock in the DMK government,” he said.

DMK ruined State, says L Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan in Namakkal said DMK, which was known for holding ‘katta panchayat’, corruption and family rule is also now involved in drug smuggling.“In the last 60 years, DMK has ruined Tamil Nadu.

And in the last three years, the ruling party has failed to deliver development schemes and improve basic infrastructure,” he said, while accusing the DMK and VCK functionaries of abetting drug smuggling. Murugan also said the party’s candidate list will soon be released.