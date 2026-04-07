Kamal Haasan reacts to Sathankulam verdict, urges action against custodial cover-up

He further called for action against doctors, officials, and authorities who allegedly attempted to cover up the truth. “My heart longs for punishment to be meted out to the doctor who certified without examining the grievously injured victims, the authority who ordered remand, the officials who tried to suppress the truth, and those in power who, without conscience, claimed the deaths were due to suffocation,” he wrote.

“Whoever commits crimes with the arrogance that power protects them, regardless of their influence, must be punished strictly by law. Atrocities committed against innocent people in the name of authority must be eradicated,” he added.

Madurai court on April 6 sentenced nine policemen, including Inspector Sridhar, to double death penalty in the custodial deaths of the father-son duo, also imposing fines and directing Rs 1.40 crore compensation to Bennix’s mother.