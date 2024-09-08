Kamal Haasan jets off to US for 90-day artificial intelligence course

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Kamal Hassan has flown off to America to study Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of a 90-day course at a top institute there, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

After the course, the actor will return to India and finish his film commitments. As per reports, he is also expected to integrate his AI learnings into future projects.

Kamal Haasan, who completed 65 years in cinema last month, has been a pioneer in introducing technological advancements in films, which are considered way ahead of their time.

Two of his films Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 were released this year. While Indian 2 received mixed reviews from the public, Kalki 2898 AD was declared a megahit.

Kamal Haasan is currently working on Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The two have joined hands 36 years after their last collaboration.



Actors Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vaiyapuri, Rohit Saraf play pivotal roles.



Jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life has music composed by AR Rahman, editing by Sreekar Prasad and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran.



According to reports, the actor also has the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 3, and Salman Khan's next directed by Atlee lined up.

