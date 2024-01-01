Kamal Haasan flags off relief materials for flood-hit Thoothukudi district

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday flagged off the relief materials for the flood-affected people in Thoothukudi district.

Speaking to reporters, he said that essential items including 22 tonnes of rice and milk powder and garments would be despatched to the flood-affected areas from Chennai.

"The relief materials worth Rs 15 lakhs were collected in association with the Lions Club, " he said, adding that already Rs 12 lakh worth of relief materials were distributed to the flood-affected people in Thoothukudi district.

"Those who reached out with humanity and extended a helping hand during the Chennai flood, are now doing all they can to help people in the southern districts as well. The collected relief items will be sent to Tuticorin today by trucks. Those who need help will be identified and relief materials will be handed over to them, " he said.