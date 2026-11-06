Kamal Haasan demands withdrawal of fake books from libraries, sealing of publishers

CHENNAI: MNM president and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Friday condemned the alleged procurement of fake books at the Periyar Knowledge Centre in Coimbatore, calling it a grave insult to the Tamil language.
In a post on X, he said such fake books could cause serious long-term damage to Tamil, as readers might refer to them in their speeches, writings and research. Whoever was responsible for the act had betrayed the Tamil language, he said.
Demanding immediate action, Kamal Haasan urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the fake books from all libraries and burn them in public. He also called for sealing the publishing houses involved in the alleged fraud.
He thanked writer Perumal Murugan for exposing the alleged irregularities, saying society owed him a debt of gratitude for bringing the issue to light.