Kamal Haasan demands TN govt to launch state-owned OTT platform

In his second demand, he said, in view of rising production, distribution, and theatre operating costs, "I request the abolition of local body entertainment tax levied at 4 per cent. This will greatly help the Tamil film industry".

Urging the government to form a strong anti-piracy team, Hassan said piracy destroys the hard work and investment of thousands of artists, technicians, producers. "I request the creation of a dedicated anti piracy enforcement team within the Tamil Nadu police cyber crime department to protect Tamil cinema with powers to enforce real time takedowns of pirated content".

He also requested the TVK government to permit theatres across the state to screen five shows per day for all films. "This will improve theatre revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector," he added.

"To protect theatres, I request the government to regulate and make an eight-week OTT release window mandatory for all the films released in Tamil Nadu, enabling theatre owners and distributors to sustain themselves", he said and urged the state to introduce film production incentive scheme, which will restore Tamil Nadu as country's leading film production hub while also generating employment and promoting tourism across the state.